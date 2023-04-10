court stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CHEYENNE — Seven students from the University of Wyoming who filed suit against Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the first transgender woman inducted will not be granted a motion to proceed anonymously.

U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson denied the plaintiffs’ request Thursday and gave Cheyenne attorneys Cassie Craven and John Knepper until April 20 to file an amended complaint that substitutes their real names. The two attorneys represent women who are seeking damages due to the alleged impact of the transgender student being allowed in their organization and breaches of contract, and have asked the court to “hold that the admission of Terry Smith, and any other man, as a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma is void.”

