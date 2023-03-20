CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon signed one controversial anti-abortion bill late Friday night, while letting another pass into law without his signature to further implement a pro-life policy agenda.
The governor also allowed a piece of legislation described by opponents as anti-transgender become law without his signature, despite significant criticisms outlined in a letter he wrote to Secretary of State Chuck Gray.
He had one night left to veto any bills passed by the Wyoming Legislature during their general session that ended two weeks ago.
Gordon said there were two bills this session that dealt with the important topic of abortion — one to prohibit chemical abortions and the “Life is a Human Right Act.” He said he signed the chemical abortion ban because it strengthens the protections for the unborn contained in the previous abortion trigger ban and added to his history of supporting and signing strong pro-life bills.
Senate Enrolled Act 93, formerly Senate File 109, makes it illegal “to prescribe, dispense, distribute, sell or use any drug for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion on any person,” with a few exceptions.
The New York Times reported Friday night that Wyoming will become the first state in the nation to ban abortion pills when it becomes law July 1.
When it came to House Enrolled Act 88, Gordon said he allowed it to become law without his signature because it seems to be the will of the Legislature. The former House Bill 152 seeks to distinguish abortion from health care, but critics argued it’s improper to use state statute to interpret the state’s constitution.
The governor said HEA 88 may be an improvement over the “trigger ban” bill that he signed last year and which has since been challenged in district court, but
he believes now more than ever that a final resolution on abortion may have to come through a constitutional amendment.
He said the so-called “find- ings” aren’t a substitute “for an expression of the people when it comes to constitutional matters.” He said if lawmakers want to address how the Wyoming Constitution treats abortion and defines health care, they need to use the amendment process and let Wyoming voters have their say.
“I understand the Legislature’s effort to improve Wyoming’s pro-life legal framework and preemptively clarify some of these legal questions with HEA0088’s various legal findings,” he said in his letter. “However, I am nonetheless concerned that, in practice, this bill would instead complicate and delay the resolutions of these central and foundational questions posed by Article 1, Section 28 and other constitutional provisions.
“These questions need to be decided as soon as possible so that the issue of abortion in Wyoming can finally be resolved,” he wrote.
Besides the constitutional concerns he brought forward, Gordon also said that inconsistencies between the exceptions and penalties listed in the new law and those in the chemical abortion ban may be problematic.
“I recognize that HEA0088 and SEA0093 were delivered by the same Legislature, so I must presume the Legislature understood that these inconsistencies could create confusion regarding restrictions on abortion,” he explained. “That said, a majority of the Legislature spoke on this matter, and consequently I have acted without bias and after extensive prayer, to allow these bills to become law.”
Gordon concluded by questioning the law’s relationship with the separation of powers enshrined in the Wyoming Constitution. He noted that the “concentration of powers in one branch of government was an issue James Madison warned against in Federalist No. 51 at the birth of our nation.”
The governor’s criticisms extended past the “Life is a Human Right Act” and carried into Republican Sen. Wendy Schuler’s bill addressing student eligibility in interscholastic sports.
Gordon announced Friday evening that while he supports and agrees with the overall goal of fairness in competitive female sports under Senate Enrolled Act 92, the legislation “is overly draconian, is discriminatory without attention to individual circumstances or mitigating factors, and pays little attention to fundamen- tal principles of equality.”