Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.