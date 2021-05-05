LARAMIE — An anti-Semitic and potentially life-threatening email was received by an University of Wyoming employee at 8:32 a.m., Thursday, April 29.
The identity of the sender cannot yet be confirmed, as it is still under investigation by UW police; however, it was revealed that the sender, “Miley Lucas” was in no way affiliated with the university.
Jim Osborne of the UW Title IX office referred to the incident as a violation of UW Regulation 4-4, violence in the workplace. Although he was not at liberty to discuss any details of the investigation, he assured the campus community their top priority is to identify the offender.
Likewise, an email response from UW Police Chief Mike Samp — who was unable to comment — stated the email in question qualifies under Wyoming State Statute as an electronic threat and will be reported as a hate crime under university Clery Act reporting purposes, which requires all federally funded academic institutions to report and disseminate campus crimes. Ben Herdt, manager of academic advising at UW and racial justice activist, said that after receiving the hate mail he was both fearful and disappointed.
“When you first read something like that it takes you by surprise,” he said.
But after reconsidering his work with Dr. Frederick Douglass Dixon, — grassroots activist and director of the UW Black Studies Center — and evaluating the situation more broadly, he came to realize it isn’t nearly as surprising as one would hope.
The email came two days after the completion of the themed webinar, “Allyship, White Privilege and Social Justice Racism” hosted by the UW Black Studies Center April 28.