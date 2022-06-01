PINEDALE — This year’s springtime planning meeting on May 25 for the Pinedale Anticline Project Area was the first in-person meeting among operators, officials and biologists, the third total since COVID shut down public gatherings.
The meeting took place at the Pinedale Field Office with representatives from the Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, the Pinedale Anticline Project Office and PureWest, Jonah Energy and the public. Many changes have taken place since then — including loss of personnel, supply-chain issues and a slowdown in new drilling.
“There was not a lot of new drilling during the pandemic but a lot of production was going on,” said PFO manager Doug Linn.
“We usually start with operators’ development plans. Drilling was not really prevalent at all during the last two years, but it is changing over the next two years.”
PureWest’s Jasmine Allison said the goal of the private company (formerly Ultra Resources) is “to become the most respected and profitable in the Rockies.”
It is Wyoming’s top natural gas producer, with more than 3,400 wells on more than 115,500 net acres and produces about 650 million cubic-feet a day. In 2021, no new wells were drilled, Allison said.
Instead, PureWest “bumped out” two well pads. This year, it expanded two more existing pads for an average 1.25 drilling rigs for new wells in all of its Anticline development areas. Five pads went into interim reclamation in 2021 and two more are planned this year, she said, putting about 88% into reclamation.
PureWest used temporary electric fencing on seven pads during livestock grazing and of 39 sites treated for cheatgrass in 2020, none have recurred.
Seed mixes used are designed to replace and enhance native vegetation.