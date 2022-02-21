GILLETTE — The Powder River Basin coal mines of Arch Resources Inc. ended 2021 on a note similar to the other Campbell County thermal coal operations, capping off a better-than-expected year with one foot into a strong year ahead in 2022.
But the company remains mid-pivot in shifting its focus toward producing metallurgical, or coking, coal used for steel production, as opposed to the thermal coal pulled from Campbell County and used to generate energy.
As a result, Arch completed reclamation work on a “vast majority of disturbed area” at Coal Creek mine last year, preparing the PRB mine for its impending closure.
That transition also leaves the company one year further along in its exit strategy from the Powder River Basin.
“We’re still moving forward with other components of this transition of becoming a pure play coking coal producer as we harvest the remaining and still significant value of our legacy thermal assets, continue to shrink their operational footprint and drive forward with pre-funding of their final closure costs,” said Arch CEO and President Paul Lang during a fourth quarter conference call.
The company as a whole saw a significantly better end to 2021 than the year before. The fourth quarter of last year fetched $805.7 million in revenue, compared with $360.6 million of revenue in the three months ending 2020, according to its fourth quarter earnings report released this week.
For the year, Arch ended with an overall net income of $337.5 million, a spike from 2020, which the company ended with a $344.6 million loss.
The strong year for thermal coal helped Arch continue pushing the pedal on its mine reclamation plans while “harvesting cash” from those basin operations.
Arch generated $68.1 million from the Powder River Basin in the fourth quarter and since 2016, has brought in $904.7 million from the basin, opposed to a $110 million capital commitment during that time.
The three thermal coal mines owned by Arch, including Black Thunder and Coal Creek in Campbell County, combined to sell 18.8 million tons of coal in the last quarter of 2021, with the lion’s share coming from Black Thunder. That figure is on par with its third quarter production and 25% higher than the 14.4 million tons sold in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Arch executives did not give a clear timeline for when they expect Coal Creek Mine to fully close.