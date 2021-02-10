CHEYENNE — The reality of a permanently shrinking Powder River Basin coal industry came into sharper focus on Tuesday with Arch Resources announcing it is speeding up preparations to close its Coal Creek mine.
The mine employed about 100 people in the fall of 2020, according to federal data.
The mine will ship about 2 million tons of coal this year then commence full reclamation work in 2022, including “the demolition of the facilities,” Arch CEO and President Paul Lang said in a press call Tuesday morning outlining the company’s Fourth Quarter 2020 earnings. Meantime, the St. Louis-based mining giant is also stepping up efforts to reduce operations at its nearby Black Thunder mine, also in the heart of Wyoming’s coal country, although no target date has been set for final closure there.
“Of course, the closure of Coal Creek will necessitate further reductions in our Wyoming workforce, but we expect to achieve that in an employee-sensitive way, principally through normal attrition,” Lang said. “While Coal Creek will be our near-term focus, we’re also in the process of developing an accelerated plan for the Black Thunder mine. We have not finalized the details as yet, but our plan will be to maintain strong cash flows in order to provide funding for the ultimate closure.”Arch reported a net loss of $78.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, including a $45 million write-down related to plans to shutter and reclaim the Coal Creek mine.
In December, Lighthouse Resources ceased production at its Decker coal mine just across the Montana border. The majority of its employees lived in nearby Sheridan. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy and has asked the court’s approval to shed pension and health care obligations to employees.
Gov. Mark Gordon described Arch’s announcement as an “unfortunate, but not surprising” sign of the economic realities facing the coal industry. “Arch, and other coal companies, have provided jobs and revenue for many years and I expect they will continue to do so, but at reduced levels,” he said in a statement.
Coal Creek is one of the smallest coal mines in the basin, while Arch’s Black Thunder mine is the second largest in the U.S., by volume. About 1,000 miners were employed at Black Thunder in the fall of 2020.
For several years, coal industry experts have warned that crashing demand for Powder River Basin coal — “thermal” coal primarily burned to generate electricity at U.S. power plants — would eventually force the closure of one or more mines in the region.