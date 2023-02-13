image
Matthew Gaston — The Sheridan Press |

The Premier Electric crew, from left, April Hanson, Richard Mack, owner, and Taylor Willett work on installing a residential solar set-up in Buffalo Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

Federal land managers are calling for public input on plans to select sites for solar energy projects in Wyoming, developments that — if poorly sited — could interrupt wildlife migrations or ruin critical habitats and cultural resources.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management plans to reboot a 2012 initiative to attract more utility-scale solar energy development on federal lands, expanding its scope to include Wyoming among 10 other western states. One conservation group is already weighing in, drawing a map of where solar farms might have the least impact.

