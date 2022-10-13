JACKSON — Invasive mussels float down rivers as plumes of tiny larvae, latch onto boats to cross state lines and find new waters to infest. And they are inching closer to Wyoming.
One species can even survive and spread after passing through a catfish’s intestines.
But Sue Mills, Yellowstone National Park’s aquatic invasive species coordinator, isn’t ready to surrender to the ecosystem wrecking balls making their way toward the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
“I refuse to be one of these people that say, ‘It’s all a matter of time,’” Mills said.
Still, this summer posed a challenge for land managers and wildlife officials who have been trying to stop zebra and quagga mussels from ever entering waters in the Cowboy State.
In Yellowstone, Mills’ staff intercepted two boats suspected to have been fouled with zebra mussel hitchhikers. They kept them from entering the water — and prevented the infrastructure-fouling, plankton-devouring mollusks from finding a place to roost.
But Yellowstone also saw a 30% increase in the number of “dirty boats,” watercraft filled with foreign material and aquatic vegetation, that approached the three motorized boat ramps where Yellowstone inspects incoming vessels.
That came as the Wyoming Game and Fish Department stopped 58 boats fouled with mussels from entering Wyoming waters, a roughly three-fold increase from 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic. Three intercepted boats in 2022 contained live mussels.
Grand Teton National Park has likewise battened down the hatches. The goal: Preventing watercraft coming from South Dakota’s Black Hills, where zebra mussels were detected for the first time this year, and other mussel hot spots from contaminating iconic waterways like Jackson Lake, Jenny Lake and the Snake River.
Chad Whaley, aquatic invasive species coordinator for Grand Teton, wasn’t optimistic about what would happen in Jackson Lake if a zebra or quagga mussel managed to slip by the park’s defenses.
“The fishery would collapse,” Whaley said.
As a park fisheries biologist, Whaley has caught and dissected his share of lake trout, the freshwater char that make up the bulk of the fish in Jackson Lake’s fishery. The vast majority of them have had bellies full of plankton, one of zebra and quagga mussel’s favorite foods.
When zebra mussels caught hold in the Hudson River, phytoplankton biomass declined up to 83% in the New York waterway.