CASPER — The organization that oversees Wyoming high school sports already has a policy in place for transgender athletes, a top official said Thursday, one day after state lawmakers filed a bill that would bar transgender women and girls from participating in high school and collegiate sports that match their gender identity.
Over the past eight years, the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s policy on gender identity participation in athletics has been quietly working across the state.
“It’s a pretty sensitive subject as you look at it,” said Ron Laird, the association’s commissioner. “We feel that our policy has worked.”
The policy states, “All students should be considered for the opportunity to participate in Wyoming High School Activities Association activities in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on a student’s records.”
The policy includes an appeals process before a “gender identity eligibility committee” if a decision isn’t satisfactory.
Laird spoke to the bill’s primary sponsor on Thursday morning, the day after the draft became public. He said the lawmaker, Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, was not aware that a statewide policy already existed.
The “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” or Senate File 51, is sponsored by Schuler and six other lawmakers. The bill is set to be considered when the Wyoming Legislature convenes for a budget session later this month.
In addition to implementing a ban, the measure seeks to protect students who may experience retaliation for reporting fellow students not abiding by the prohibition. The bill would also open the door to legal action on behalf of students who are “deprived of an athletic opportunity” due to a violation of the ban.
Schuler said that her main motivation behind requesting the bill was to “protect women and girls” and “level the playing field.”
“I am open and supportive to transgender people,” Schuler said. “I think the fairness thing trumps all. I’m not running this bill to make people’s lives easier. I’m running this bill because I have to be an advocate for girls and women.”
The governing body for Wyoming high school sports has rarely needed to invoke the policy, Laird said. Schuler acknowledged that point, but said it made sense for lawmakers to act now.
“Let’s just nip it in the bud,” she said. “I’m just trying to be proactive. I think it will become bigger deal than it is now. This bill would make it pretty black and white.”
Laird said that from his standpoint, a state law isn’t necessary because sufficient procedures are already in place.