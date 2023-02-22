Capitol

The Wyoming State Capitol Building stands tall Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

CHEYENNE — An attempt to extract a parental rights bill from the House Speaker and send it to the House Agriculture, State and Public Lands, and Water Resources Committee failed Tuesday.

Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, put forward a motion to suspend Rule 4-7 for the Wyoming Legislature that allows House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, to determine whether to introduce or refer a bill to a committee, in the hopes that Senate File 117 would be introduced and debated by the body.

Recommended for you