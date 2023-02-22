CHEYENNE — An attempt to extract a parental rights bill from the House Speaker and send it to the House Agriculture, State and Public Lands, and Water Resources Committee failed Tuesday.
Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, put forward a motion to suspend Rule 4-7 for the Wyoming Legislature that allows House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, to determine whether to introduce or refer a bill to a committee, in the hopes that Senate File 117 would be introduced and debated by the body.
She said constituents were inquiring about the status of the bill, and it had been in Sommers’ desk for 24 days, after it was passed out of the Senate by an 18-12-1 vote at the end of January. Although she tried to continue to explain her support for the bill, she was interrupted by the House Speaker and told debating the merits of the legislation was not allowed in the rules.
Her motion didn’t require a second and could not be debated on the floor, because a motion to suspend the rules “cannot be amended, debated, laid upon the table, referred to committee or postponed.”
The House quickly voted down the motion 34-27, which Ward told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle was an expected result. She believed House members should have considered the bill in the interest of their constituents.
“My constituents have been asking what the status of this bill is and requesting that we try to remove it from the Speaker’s desk,” she said in a statement. “The issue of parental rights is clearly prominent in our time. Other states have passed similar laws, and the people of Wyoming have asked for this. We owe it to them to hear this bill.”
House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, backed her motion for similar reasons, along with other members of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus. He told the WTE via text message that the vast majority of his district supported the legislation, and he had to try for them.
“It is the prerogative of the body. Every bill is available to be pulled out, if the body so chooses and you have the votes to prevail,” he said.
“I have absolutely no problem with the body pulling a bill from my drawer.”
Ward said she supported SF 117 because it gives power over education to the parents “by preventing school districts and schools from having age-inappropriate conversations with children in kindergarten through third grade, specifically about gender identity and sexual orientation.”
The Parental Rights in Education bill mirrors similar legislation passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last March. It has been called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by opponents and restricts public school teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in their lessons for K-3 students.
There are other provisions included in the bill passed by the Wyoming Senate that build in requirements for school boards and create an avenue for parents to file a formal complaint if they witness violations.
If the complaint isn’t addressed for reasons such as failing to notify a parent of services related to a student’s “mental, emotional or physical health or wellbeing,” or prohibiting parents and guardians from accessing their student’s education and health records, further action can be taken. A hearing can be requested, and a parent could bring legal action against the school district to seek injunctive relief.
There are exceptions for school districts to withhold information if disclosing it would result in abuse, but it is designed to not to “abridge any other rights or remedies under law available to parents.”
Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, was the sponsor of the bill, and he has said this bill is strictly designed to protect parental rights, telling the media the “Don’t Say Gay” name wasn’t appropriate.