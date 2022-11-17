Judge Court gavel stock
Courtesy graphic |

The Legislature’s Joint Agriculture Committee voted Monday to subpoena Attorney General Bridget Hill to testify on her role in a dispute over grazing permits. A ranching family involved in the dispute has accused her of having a conflict of interest.

On a 10-4 vote, the committee approved a motion for the subpoena and a request to the Legislature’s Management Council for the authority to hold an extra, so-far unscheduled, meeting at which Hill would testify.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you