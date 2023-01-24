Green-River-ag-Sept-27-2022-DBleizeffer.png

The Green River meanders past irrigated ag land north of the town of Green River Sept. 27, 2022.

 Courtesy photo | Dustin Bleizeffer, WyoFile

Upper Colorado River Basin states, including Wyoming, are looking for agricultural irrigators, municipalities and other water users interested in a volunteer program that pays them to leave water in streams flowing to the troubled Colorado River.

But with just two weeks left to enroll in the System Conservation Pilot Program, water users still have myriad questions regarding eligibility, how water savings are measured and what participation in the program might mean to their operations. 

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you