JACKSON (WNE) — The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center has raised the avalanche hazard to “high” in upper elevations as a winter storm brings heavy winds and snow to Jackson Hole.

“Use cautious route finding as natural avalanches are likely in the upper elevations,” forecaster Alex Drinkard wrote in the Monday morning forecast. “Ride low angle terrain during this storm cycle as continued snowfall with strong wind throughout the day increases avalanche danger to high.”

