CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.99 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 60.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.14 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.62 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.49, a difference of 87 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 71.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.37 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.