CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming were unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.34 per gallon.

