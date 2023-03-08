CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming were unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.34 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.97 per gallon, while the highest was $3.95, a difference of 98 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 on Monday.
The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 69.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.