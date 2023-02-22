CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 on Monday, according to Gas-Buddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
That’s the same amount they dropped the week before.
