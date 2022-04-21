LARAMIE (WNE) — A pair of turkey vultures found dead this week on the University of Wyoming main campus died of highly pathogenic avian influenza.
The university reported Wednesday that state Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials collected the birds and submitted them to the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, which is approved to test for HPAI.
While this viral disease may be highly lethal to birds, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s assessment is that HPAI is not a human health concern at this time. However, there have been rare human infections with this strain of bird flu overseas, according to a UW press release announcing the test results.
People should exercise care and avoid contact with sick or dead wild birds and poultry.
Since being detected in the U.S. in January, the virus has spread.