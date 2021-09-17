RIVERTON — Seven women — two of whom have strong Fremont County ties — have made history as the first women selected to compete in the One-Shot Antelope Hunt, which began Wednesday and runs through Saturday.
One of the seven is State Representative Ember Oakley, of Riverton. Oakley told The Ranger that the One Shot has been a “historically all-boys club,” but that she and the other women were chosen in May after weeks of deliberation by the hunt’s hosts. She added that she was honored to be part of this first inclusion of women in the 81-year-old competition.
Oakley is part of the only all-female team along with State Superintendent of Education Jillian Balow, and Megan Degenfelder of Morningstar Partners.
Also selected for the hunt is State Auditor Kristi Racines, a Riverton High School graduate. Racines is competing in the same hunting party as Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.
“I’m honored and humbled to be a part of this historic hunt, particularly since it’s in my home county,” Racines said.