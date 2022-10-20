coal stock
Courtesy photo

BUFFALO — Uranium Energy Corp., which acquired the Christensen and Irigaray Ranch uranium mines in Johnson and Campbell counties in its acquisition of Uranium One Americas in December 2021, is slowly preparing to restart operations. That’s according to Donna Wichers, vice president of Wyoming Operations for UEC.

Uranium is not yet priced high enough to start operations, but UEC appears confident that will happen soon.

