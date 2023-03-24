coal stock
CHEYENNE (WNE) — On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and ENR Chairman Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., introduced the Mining Schools Act of 2023.

This bipartisan legislation is designed to improve opportunities for university and college mining and geological programs to prepare students to meet America’s future energy needs.

