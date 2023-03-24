CHEYENNE (WNE) — On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and ENR Chairman Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., introduced the Mining Schools Act of 2023.
This bipartisan legislation is designed to improve opportunities for university and college mining and geological programs to prepare students to meet America’s future energy needs.
“Unleashing American mining is good for our economy and good for the state of Wyoming. It’s also critical to boosting America’s energy security,” Barrasso said in a news release. “That can’t happen unless we continue to recruit and train the next generation of American workers.”
The Mining Schools Act of 2023 would establish a grant program for mining schools to receive funds in order to recruit students and carry out studies, research projects or demonstration projects related to the production of minerals. It would also establish an advisory board for oversight.