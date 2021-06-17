CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s senior U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, offered harsh criticism of President Joe Biden’s nominee to run the Bureau of Land Management last week, underscoring what experts describe as an increasing politicization of the typically bureaucratic role.
In a Capitol Hill hearing last week, Barrasso expressed significant reservations about Tracy Stone-Manning — currently Biden’s environmental policy adviser — and her purported plans for the agency. The BLM manages more than 247 million acres of federal lands and nearly one-third of the nation’s minerals.
Stone-Manning’s career has been “defined by her support for policies that restrict multiple-use activities on public lands,” Barrasso said in his opening remarks.
The environmental policy adviser opposes the “American energy dominance” agenda pushed for by Barrasso and other Republicans in Congress, he said. He also accused Stone-Manning of political bias for criticizing congressional Republicans’ opposition to Biden’s nominee to head the Department of the Interior, Deb Haaland. She called that opposition “nothing more than a dog-whistle reserved for a candidate of Haaland’s tribal status and gender.”
“I look forward to hearing Ms. Stone-Manning’s explanation for why Republicans like me, Senator [Steve] Daines, and other colleagues on this side of the dais should have confidence that she will work with us in good faith and in a bipartisan fashion,” Barrasso said in his opening remarks.
Barrasso’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The BLM manages 18.4 million acres in Wyoming, roughly one third of the state’s land area, and 42.9 million acres of federal mineral estate, leaving Wyoming and its minerals-centric economy highly susceptible to federal public land policy.
But public policy experts say Barrasso’s vehement opposition to the director nominee represents a new approach to the bureaucratic post. While the agency’s actions have long been politicized, approval of the individual who runs the agency has typically not. While the director may be tasked with implementing elements of contentious policy — like Biden administration programs to combat climate change, for example — the position lacks many of the powers and discretion afforded to cabinet-level jobs like the energy secretary or secretary of the interior.
“There are a lot of people in a lot of positions,” said David Willms, a former policy adviser to Gov. Matt Mead and a former colleague of Stone-Manning “You have the state BLM agency, other state BLM directors, you have regional field offices, you’ve got headquarters, you’ve got all these different layers you have to go through to implement any policies. It’s hard. It’s hard for one person to do it alone.”
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found at wyofile.com.