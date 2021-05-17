CHEYENNE — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., was among a handful of GOP senators who met at the White House on Thursday to discuss President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, and he was encouraged that the president could be willing to scale down his spending package.
“Today’s meeting was a positive step forward,” Barrasso said in a statement to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle late Thursday. “The president understands Senate Republicans will not support tax increases or hundreds of billions of dollars for the Green New Deal, environmental justice or new electric car subsidies. We did all agree that we must prioritize fixing our country’s roads and bridges.”
“The president said his goal is to work with us in a bipartisan way on hard infrastructure and narrowing the scope of the bill. So, I’m encouraged,” he continued. “We’re going to keep working together on a bill that works for rural states like Wyoming and doesn’t raise taxes.”
Biden’s proposal, which was unveiled at the end of March, calls for an upgrade to 20,000 miles of highways, roads and main streets nationwide, as well as the reconstruction of the 10 most economically significant bridges in the country and 10,000 smaller bridges in poor condition. Known as the American Jobs Plan, it also earmarks billions of dollars for upgrades to public transit and housing units, improved access to long-term elderly care, and investments in manufacturing and broadband.
The plan would largely be funded by increasing the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% — still below the 35% rate it was at through much of the last two-plus decades — and by deterring corporations from avoiding tax payments through profit-shifting to other countries. So far, Republicans in Congress have been uninterested in raising any taxes, and many, including Barrasso, have criticized the proposal for spending on items not considered to be infrastructure.
Barrasso, who initially condemned the plan as “an out-of-control, socialist spending spree,” was among several GOP senators who unveiled a $568 billion counterproposal, one more narrowly focused on “core” infrastructure items like roads and bridges, broadband, airports, waterways, rails, ports and public transit.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was among those in attendance at the White House meeting Thursday, along with several GOP senators, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
It is unclear whether Barrasso and his Republican colleagues would be willing to agree to a higher spending level in a package, as well as how much sway the GOP minority will have in a final agreement. A key person involved in negotiations is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a moderate Democrat in the tied Senate who has stated his desire for a bipartisan agreement to be reached on an infrastructure package. In an interview on ABC’s “This Week” earlier this month, Barrasso said he had been working closely with Manchin, “and we’re focusing on core infrastructure.”
“I actually believe there’s a deal to be had if we leave things out like the Green New Deal and recyclable cafeteria trays and climate justice, because $500 billion to $600 billion of infrastructure is a massive amount of infrastructure,” Barrasso said.