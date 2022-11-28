CHEYENNE (WNE) — On Thanksgiving Day, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., shared dinner with Wyoming Marines and airmen serving in Okinawa, Japan.
They’re attached to the 3rd (III) Marine Expeditionary Force and Air Force’s 18th Wing, according to a news release from Barrasso’s office.
Barrasso visited with service members at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan.
“Our state is so grateful for the brave men and women from Wyoming who serve our country,” Barrasso said in the release. “Right now, we have service members from across Wyoming serving 16 time zones away in Okinawa, Japan. They’re face to face with China and North Korea every day. We are so proud of their service to protect America and our allies abroad. I made sure they knew that everyone at home is thinking of them during the holidays and awaiting their safe return home.”
Barrasso sat down for Thanksgiving dinner with service members, toured Kadena Air Base and was briefed by military officials about operations in the Indo-Pacific.