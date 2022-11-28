Coffeen Blue Ribbon School 9web.jpg
Buy Now

Fourth-grader AJ Grobbelaar introduces U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, during Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School's Blue Ribbon day, celebrating its accomplishment as a Blue Ribbon School Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Grobbelaar memorized his speech introducing the senator.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

CHEYENNE (WNE) — On Thanksgiving Day, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., shared dinner with Wyoming Marines and airmen serving in Okinawa, Japan.

They’re attached to the 3rd (III) Marine Expeditionary Force and Air Force’s 18th Wing, according to a news release from Barrasso’s office.

Tags

Recommended for you