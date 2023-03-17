image
March 16 was James Madison’s birthday and the midway point in Sunshine Week — the nationwide celebration of government transparency, accountability and freedom of information. It’s a fitting overlap considering that Madison — the father of the U.S. Constitution — was also a staunch advocate of government transparency.

“Popular Government, without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a Prologue to a Farce or a Tragedy; or, perhaps, both,” Madison wrote, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. “Knowledge will forever govern ignorance: And a people who mean to be their own Governors, must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.”

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

