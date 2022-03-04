SUNDANCE (WNE) — A Beulah man has been given a suspended sentence as part of a plea agreement that saw a felony charge of possession of marijuana reduced to a misdemeanor in return for a guilty plea.
On July 19, 2021 a Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a report of a possible domestic in Beulah.
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper already on scene advised that when he arrived, Tyron Miller was laying on the driveway on top of a female subject. Miller was detained, at which point the trooper located suspected marijuana on his person.
The alleged victim reported that she had been arguing with Miller and at one point he charged at her and physically took her to the ground. The deputy reports observing red marks on the victim’s arms and leg and gravel stuck to the back of her neck.
Miller faced a felony charge of possession of marijuana, third or subsequent offense, with five known convictions in Iowa since 2002.