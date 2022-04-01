CHEYENNE — President Joe Biden’s latest moves to try to tamp down surging prices for gasoline were generally met with skepticism here in Wyoming.
The wholesale market for oil also did not react favorably Thursday. One such benchmark, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, rose about 1% on the day to $101.29 per barrel (equivalent to about 40 gallons).
Prices have been surging because of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Consumers have been paying record prices for a gallon of gas – both locally and nationwide.
The AAA motorists club reports that in Wyoming, a gallon of regular unleaded gas costs, on average, $4.12. That’s a fraction of a penny less than its all-time high reached Tuesday.
In a fact sheet about Biden’s “Plan to Respond to (Russia President Vladimir) Putin’s Price Hike at the Pump,” the White House noted that since the invasion of Ukraine, “gas prices have increased by nearly a dollar per gallon. Because of Putin’s war of choice, less oil is getting to market, and the reduction in supply is raising prices at the pump for Americans. President Biden is committed to doing everything in his power to help American families who are paying more.”
Under plans announced by the White House Thursday, the U.S. will release a record amount of oil from its gas reserve.
The Biden administration also wants to try to increase pressure on the energy industry to actually produce oil by not letting sites where drilling could occur instead lie fallow.
Experts told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that releasing supplies from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, as Biden envisions, could soon help to slightly reduce the price at the pump that drivers pay. But it won’t be a panacea.
And the oil industry, which the administration contends is not doing enough to increase production, disagreed with this allegation Biden’s new plan has a few aspects to it.
“The first part of the president’s plan is to immediately increase supply by doing everything we can to encourage domestic production now and through a historic release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to serve as a bridge to greater supply in the months ahead,” the White House said.
Some 1 million barrels will enter the market a day on average for six months. As the American Petroleum Institute observed in Washington, that would be a release of 180 million barrels.
Among other actions, the White House said Biden is asking Congress to make “companies pay fees on wells from their leases that they haven’t used in years and on acres of public lands that they are hoarding without producing.”
Biden also issued a new directive OK’ing using the Defense Production Act of 1950 to boost American production of products that can help reduce emissions of pollutants into the air. The goal is to “secure the supply of such materials through environmentally responsible domestic mining and processing; recycling and reuse; and recovery from unconventional and secondary sources, such as mine waste.”
This includes initiatives toward “sustainable and responsible domestic mining, beneficiation, and value-added processing of strategic and critical materials for the production of large-capacity batteries for the automotive, e-mobility and stationary storage sectors.”
The administration had pointed words for some in the energy industry, drawing some rebukes from that sector.
In the fact sheet about the oil actions, it was alleged that “too many companies aren’t doing their part and are choosing to make extraordinary profits and without making additional investment to help with supply.” Biden would like “companies that continue to sit on non-producing acres” to “have to choose whether to start producing or pay a fee for each idled well and unused acre.”
This could involve federal land on which energy companies get leases to extract natural resources, paying for that right when their bid in a government auction is successful.
“Right now, the oil and gas industry is sitting on more than 12 million acres of non-producing federal land, with 9,000 unused, but already-approved permits for production,” the document observed.