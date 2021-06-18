CHEYENNE — A recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Laramie County can be traced back to a few large gatherings and still-too-low vaccination rates, said Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.
These events include a large wedding, a church gathering and graduation parties. She said there was also a nursing home that had seen an increase in the number of cases affecting both staff and patients.
“I would say that the increases are due to gatherings of people who are not vaccinated, and all it takes is one positive person,” Emmons said. “If people are not vaccinated, it just spreads like wildfire.”
Emmons said Laramie County’s case numbers slowly started ticking up again in mid-March, but that around May 10, the county began seeing a “significant” increase in cases.
Wyoming Department of Health numbers from Wednesday put Laramie County at 236 active cases — comparable to the county’s case numbers in January, Emmons said — out of a total 551 active cases in the state.
At Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 21 patients were hospitalized on Wednesday with COVID-19, with eight in the intensive care unit and five on ventilators. Five people have died from the virus in the past eight days.
Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorize Laramie and Sweetwater counties at a high level of community transmission, meaning there have been more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. Just 9.5% of U.S. counties are presently in the “high” category.
On Thursday, June 10, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department announced it had reinstated its masking requirement for visitors to its building because of “a recent rash of COVID cases” within the Laramie County jail.
The county has seen an increase in the Delta variant, Emmons said. First identified in India, the CDC said this variant now makes up at least 10% of U.S. COVID cases.
“If it goes the way here that it’s done everywhere else, that’s going to continue to bring about more challenges as far as spread and illness, so we just need people to get vaccinated,” she said.
At a Tuesday meeting of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, Emmons described the COVID-19 situation in the county as “not looking good.”
“At one point we were down to single digits, and for the last couple weeks, we’ve been just aggressively picking back up,” Emmons said at the meeting. “So, that’s definitely not a good sign.”
Recent vaccination rates in the county have been “very stagnant,” Emmons said.
At its peak, the health department was vaccinating about 400 people each day, compared to about 15 earlier this week. Out of those in the county who are 12 and older, 41.7% have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. This puts Laramie County in fifth place in Wyoming, out of 23 counties. Teton County leads with 78.3% of its eligible population fully vaccinated.
Emmons stressed that the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be free of charge, regardless of where a person receives it. Medical providers may request medical patients bring their insurance information to bill for administrative fees, but those without insurance do not pay these fees.