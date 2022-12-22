graduation stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo |

LOVELL — The Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) advisory group, formed by Gov. Mark Gordon to evaluate Wyoming’s approach to education, released a report on Dec. 12 calling for a more fluid, student-centered education, focused less on progress through rigid grade levels and more on student mastery.

Both Big Horn County School District No. 1 and 2 officials state that while they support the conclusions reached in the report, it remains very unclear how districts are supposed to implement changes.

Tags

Recommended for you