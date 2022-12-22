LOVELL — The Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) advisory group, formed by Gov. Mark Gordon to evaluate Wyoming’s approach to education, released a report on Dec. 12 calling for a more fluid, student-centered education, focused less on progress through rigid grade levels and more on student mastery.
Both Big Horn County School District No. 1 and 2 officials state that while they support the conclusions reached in the report, it remains very unclear how districts are supposed to implement changes.
“The Profile of a Graduate sponsored by the State Board of Education and the Governor’s RIDE program both seem to be aimed at how schools in Wyoming can help prepare young people to navigate this changing world in which they will live, work and contribute,” Matt Davidson, superintendent of School District No. 1, said. “However, to date there has only been reference to information gathered by both initiatives and summarized ideas with few concrete specifics of how the concepts should be implemented. Districts are anxious to know how it translates to action.”
The report was created by an 11-person committee appointed by Gordon and based off the survey responses of 7,705 residents across the state, followed by a series of listening sessions in Star Valley, Rock Springs, Powell, Riverton, Gillette, Casper and Cheyenne.
The primary recommendation the report made was for student progress to be based on demonstration of mastery and not just seat time within a classroom.
“The RIDE Advisory Group imagines a dramatic and systemic shift in which student-centered learning becomes the norm, rather than the exception,” the report states. “The advisory group sees it as critical to the future of Wyoming’s education system.”
The report argues that focusing student growth specifically on the student’s grasp of topics and not based on a time table will better provide students with the tools they need to succeed in the modern world.
“The vast majority of students will move at varying speeds in each of their subjects, to say nothing of the variance each student may have across subjects,” the report reads. “Individualizing the speed of progress — as well as the intensity of support focused on accelerating learning to close gaps — will fundamentally change how students engage with schools, how schools engage with students and how students build habits for lifelong learning.”
The report also identified a need for the strength-to-strength career-connected education, calling on the state to create a series of career clusters, such as “health sciences,” “manufacturing” or “agricultural, food and natural resources,” giving students the ability to consider and work toward careers at an earlier age and base their education around that pursuit.
That new priority also places extra weight on providing increased career technical education training for students, and broadening the support for students taking career paths outside of four-year colleges.
The report also identified two secondary priorities, calling on the state to expand mental health support for students and also calling for increased support for prekindergarten education.
Outgoing Senator RJ Kost, a member of the RIDE committee, said the most common issue Wyoming residents expressed with Wyoming’s current approach to education was that they felt like their child was not receiving the individualized education they needed.
“A lot of people felt kids were held in the middle of group success,” Kost said. “If you’re achieving higher than the group you have to work to progress on your own, and if you’re achieving lower, you’re going to have to work a lot to catch up. We are in no way knocking the education in our state. We have a great process and even better teachers. But in the future, education needs to change.”
Kost said a more individualized pathway for students will not only give them a deeper connection to what they are learning, but will more successfully teach them the broader skills needed to be successful.
“What standards are critical for people to be effective in the world we live in? I would say the standards of problem solving, critical thinking, creativity and communication,” Kost said. “Think of a situation you had last week, say your car wouldn’t start. Did you learn how to take care of that as a ninth grader in school? Probably not. You have to know how to identify the problem, solve it and reach the correct solution that works for you.”
Superintendent of School District No. 2 Doug Hazen said the concept is not new to those within Big Horn County, but even the standards set by the state are too rigid for schools to adopt it fully.
“What we need is more guidance,” Hazen said. “We’ve been grappling with this idea for a long time, and we’ve advised against simply measuring students on seat time. But there’s certain criteria we have to abide by as a district. If we didn’t have to, we could be more creative. The state of Wyoming has a bit of work to do before our school districts are able to fully implement a system that meets the criteria of that report.”