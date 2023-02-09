CASPER — Wyoming has another trigger abortion ban up for consideration.
The “Life is a Human Right Act,” sponsored by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, aims to go further than Wyoming’s existing trigger ban, preventing abortion in cases of incest or rape and allowing district attorneys and the Wyoming attorney general to sue abortion providers.
It also makes interpretations of the Wyoming Constitution and would allow the bill’s sponsor and cosponsors, by joint resolution, to intervene in potential court cases challenging the legislation.
The proposed legislation cleared third reading in the House on Wednesday in a 46-16 vote after lawmakers approved an amendment that would make the legislation a trigger bill, therefore clearing up potential risks that the legislation could result in Wyoming having no abortion ban on the books at all.
The debate around the “Life is a Human Right Act” is different from the one lawmakers had last year when the Legislature was wrangling over whether or not to pass an abortion trigger ban, which it ultimately did.
As Riverton Republican Rep. Ember Oakley put it, the arguments for and against House Bill 152 aren’t so much centered around anti-abortion or pro-abortion stances, but rather around the questions of what legal vehicle the state wants to use to ban the service moving forward.
Many lawmakers in the House have argued that House Bill 152 is a worse vehicle than last year’s abortion trigger ban, pointing to areas of the bill they believe could conflict with the separation of powers between branches of government, among other constitutional concerns.
Some worried that because House Bill 152 as originally drafted would have repealed the abortion ban that’s already on the books, the state could have been left with no ban at all if the new legislation is deemed unconstitutional.
Buffalo Republican Rep. Barry Crago’s amendment — the only one that has so far made it into the bill — attempts to skirt around that concern, making it possible to enact House Bill 152 only if the current abortion trigger ban is overturned in court.
If that happened, then House Bill 152 would take effect five days after the governor — on advice of the state attorney general — certifies to the secretary of state that the Wyoming Supreme Court has deemed the original abortion trigger ban unconstitutional.
In essence, it would put in place another trigger bill.
“I think it’s kind of a compromise in between the two positions that are being put forth on this floor,” Crago said. Backers don’t like change But hard-line supporters of the bill didn’t budge.