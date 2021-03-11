CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Senate gave its final approval Wednesday to a bill that would give lawmakers and locally elected bodies more authority over public health orders issued in the state, moving the proposal to the House of Representatives for further consideration.
Wyoming senators approved Senate File 80 by 21-9 vote. Prior to the vote, the bill’s main sponsor, Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, brought an amendment to address some of the concerns raised by his colleagues during previous discussions of the bill.
Under the amendment, the 48-hour wait period to allow for public comment before statewide health orders could initially take effect would no longer apply if the delay “will result in immediate and life-threatening physical harm, exposure or transmission beyond the existing affected area.”
Additionally, while the original legislation would require the Wyoming Legislature to convene and ratify any extensions of a statewide closure order beyond 30 days, McKeown’s amendment would instead require an extension by lawmakers after 60 days of an order being in effect, with an added provision that lawmakers could meet virtually or in another location, as necessary.
The amendment also limits the lifespan of any local health orders to 30 days — up from 15 days in the initial proposal — unless the corresponding elected body votes to extend it by another 30 days.
While many senators viewed the amendment as an improvement to the bill, several concerns, such as the constitutionality of the Legislature potentially calling itself into multiple special sessions, remained among some within the body. Some lawmakers questioned whether the legislative branch should be involved in a process that they have little expertise in.
“We’re going to get all 30 of us together, and I look around the room, and I love you guys, but there’s only about one senator that I would trust to tell me what the heck is going on with a public health order, a pandemic, a serious situation where we’ve got people in jeopardy for their lives and whatever,” Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, said.
“That’s the piece that I’m really struggling to get over.”
His point was echoed by Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, who was the long-time chairman of the Senate committee focused on health until this year.