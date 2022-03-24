JACKSON — A bill that expands the definition of stalking to encompass 21st century technology was signed into law on Monday by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.
Senate-Enrolled Act 44 expands the definition of stalking under the law to include electronic means of contact and surveillance.
“It’s important to keep our statutes up to date,” Teton County Rep. Mike Yin said. “We didn’t have a way to prosecute someone who was stalking someone virtually, like GPS, tracking devices or other forms of internet tracking. Now if you’re harassing someone virtually, tracking someone or what websites they’re visiting, that can still fall under the statute of stalking. I think it’s another tool in the toolbox to help keep people safe.”
“We are very appreciative to see state legislation attempting to address how fast technology changes,” said Adrian Croke, the director of education and prevention at Community Safety Network in Jackson.
“Technological abuse is extremely common, specifically offenders using technology to manipulate, control or have power over their partner they’re abusing,” Croke said. “We see that very often with smartphones, specifically surveillance tech.”
Tracey Trefren, victim coordinator for Teton County Victim Services, said that without this specificity, she’d seen victims’ content being liked on Facebook and victims contacted through Snapchat and Instagram.
“It raised an interesting question,” Sergeant Clayton Platt said. “When you like someone’s Facebook photo, for example, does that constitute contact?”
Teton County, at least, decided a few years ago that the answer to this was yes. According to both Platt and Trefren, the Teton County judges, most notably James Radda, were ahead of the game and have been manually writing into their protection orders that contact through electronic means or social media is barred.
“We’ve built an awareness of it through discussions we’ve had with law enforcement and the judges,” Trefren said. “We’re really lucky to have a court system here that’s really responsive and trying to stay on top of it.”
Still, advocates struggle to keep up with the pace of evolving technology.
“It was tough during COVID because events like Tech Summit San Francisco and other trainings were canceled where you can stay on top of this stuff,” Trefren said. “There’s constantly new apps out.”
“There’s so many different levels of it,” Croke said. “There are many programs where you actually can’t even tell it’s on your phone — that’s what I’ve learned. Someone could just have access to someone’s phone because they know their password, or there’s more advanced technology that allows them to read text messages, read emails and listen to calls.”
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Bill Landen, of Casper, said this area of law became an interest of his during his days as an administrator at Casper College.
“I saw students and staff were the victims of stalking,” Landen said.