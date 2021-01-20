CASPER — Lawmakers advanced a bill to make legalized gaming in Wyoming permanent on Tuesday, though numerous questions remain on how “games of skill” will be regulated roughly one year after the slot-like machines were formally made legal.
Passed by a unanimous vote of the Senate Committee on Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources, Senate File 56 permanently authorizes games of skill for permanent inclusion in bars, restaurants and other venues around the state while giving the newly created Wyoming Gaming Commission additional authority to regulate the machines as they come into the state.
Lawmakers legalized the games in a tight vote in the 2020 session. The game have proven to be a vital source of revenue for bar owners around the state, who have purchased the them as supplemental entertainment devices, rather than bona fide attractions like the Las Vegas-style machines used at tribal-owned gaming facilities in central Wyoming. Industry representatives say the machines, which are taxed at a rate of 20%, have been a critical source of revenue for bars and restaurants struggling to make ends meet due to significant reductions in foot traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic. One operator, Bankshot Games, said it’s paid approximately $500,000 in taxes to the state this year alone.