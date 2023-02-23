Trailfest Standalones 003.jpg
CODY — The first bill from a Park County legislator to successfully pass both the House and Senate this session will allocate millions of dollars to a pension plan for over 2,300 volunteer firefighters, emergency medical technicians and search and rescue team members across the state.

But it remains unclear how much of the state’s fire insurance premium tax dollars will be deposited into the Volunteer Firefighter, EMT and Search and Rescue pension account.

