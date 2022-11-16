CHEYENNE — Lawmakers hope to address a lack of mental health resources for students in the upcoming general session.
Members of the Joint Education Committee voted 8-6 Tuesday to sponsor a bill that would allocate more than $11.5 million in additional funding for K-12 school districts for the next two years. Administrators could apply for one competitive grant up to $120,000 that would go toward mental health services, and would help the state collect data on student needs. Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, introduced the bill to the committee, because he said school districts are patching together mental health programs and need more support.