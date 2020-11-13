CHEYENNE — Despite opposition from some officials in Laramie County and elsewhere in the state, Wyoming lawmakers narrowly advanced a bill Wednesday that would make wind energy producers pay more in taxes in the first three years of new projects.
The legislation, which won approval on a 7-6 vote from the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, would remove a tax exemption on electricity generation that applies to new wind energy projects in their first three years of existence. Under current law, wind energy producers are taxed $1 per megawatt hour of wind energy produced upon expiration of the exemption.
With Wyoming facing a budget deficit of roughly $225 million for the current 2021-22 biennium — a gap made smaller this summer by an initial 10% cut to the state’s budget — lawmakers saw the exemption repeal as a way to potentially generate some additional revenue for the state. Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said the Legislature would need a wide variety of revenue-raising options to consider during the body’s session in a few months.
“For that reason, I think it would be wise for us to send this bill forward so it’s on the menu of all the things we might do, and then we can compare all those things,” Scott said. “I think we’ve got to make major reductions in some of our expenditures before we can justify any tax, so at this point, I would urge us to vote for this bill, but recognize this is just the first step.”
Yet many people who testified to the committee maintained the proposal ultimately would not add much to the state’s coffers. Given wind projects also bring in sales tax and property tax revenues, Wyoming Business Alliance President Cindy DeLancey warned of the proposal possibly scaring away new investments altogether.
“This might look like a step forward as far as revenue enhancement, but it really is taking potentially two steps backward,” DeLancey told the committee. “And what I mean by that is if the exemption were to go away, sure, there would be the imposition of a new tax on an emerging industry that would generate some production tax revenue. But we also could stand to lose the other two revenue streams at the same time.”
In recent years, new wind projects in Laramie County and elsewhere have translated into substantial revenue gains for local governments. Laramie County Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm told the committee that a NextEra Energy wind project on the Belvoir Ranch has generated roughly $2 million in local sales tax revenue.