CASPER — Access to mental health care remains a challenge for many of Wyoming’s communities. Growing demand has been met with a shortage of mental health care providers, making it difficult for many residents to get the care they need.
But new legislation set to go before the Wyoming Legislature next month aims to change that.
The Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee has sponsored bills that would see Wyoming join two interstate compacts, one for psychologists and one for licensed professional counselors, that would ease licensing and expand the pool of mental health care providers in the state.
“There’s a huge workforce issue with all mental health professions. It’s always been bad in Wyoming, and that has been exponentially increased by COVID,” said Lindsay Simineo, a licensed professional counselor in Cheyenne and the legislative advocate for the Wyoming Counseling Association. “We have more people seeking services in Wyoming than we have ever before, and we just do not have the provider ability to meet that need.”
Under the proposed bills, Wyoming would join both the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact, also known as PSYPACT, and the Counseling Compact.
Rather than applying for a new license in each state, which can be expensive and lengthy, the two compacts allow psychologists and counselors to practice across all of the states who have joined with a single license from their home state. Mental health care providers would still have to pay a fee to practice in Wyoming, but those fees would be hundreds of dollars cheaper, Simineo said.
The Wyoming Board of Psychology and Wyoming Mental Health Professions Licensing Board estimate the state would lose out on roughly $27,000 to $40,000 annually in revenues over the next three years, but in its place the state’s residents would gain access to a much broader pool of mental health care providers.
Seventeen states have joined the Counseling Compact so far, according to the Counseling Compact’s website. Another 32 have joined the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact.
After paying a small fee, which usually costs between $75 and $125, counselors from any of the participant states would be able to serve Wyoming patients, Simineo said.
The expansion of mental health care access would be particularly pronounced for patients who live in communities along Wyoming’s southern, eastern and western borders. Colorado, Utah and Nebraska have already joined the Counseling Compact. Along with Idaho, those three states have also joined the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact.
But both bills the committee sponsored allow for telehealth, broadening opportunities for patients across Wyoming.
The compacts would also be a boon for children and those in need of specialized mental health care, said Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, who chaired the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee but will be retiring ahead of the next legislative session.
“I hope both of these compacts pass. It will just enable more access,” she said.
Joining the compacts has the added benefit of allowing Wyoming mental health providers to expand their practices and work with patients in other states, said Sen. Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne, who sponsored similar legislation for counselors last year.