GILLETTE (WNE) — Black Hills Corp. announced that its Wyoming electric utility subsidiary, Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company, doing business as Black Hills Energy, received a bench decision from the Wyoming Public Service Commission approving a certificate of public convenience and necessity to build an estimated $260 million transmission expansion project.
The approximately 260-mile transmission project, known as Ready Wyoming, will help meet current and growing energy needs of customers in Wyoming. The expansion project will provide customers long-term price stability while enhancing the resiliency of the electric system and expanding access to power markets and renewable energy resources.