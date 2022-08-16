Unsolicited text messages containing falsehoods about Wyoming secretary of state candidate Tara Nethercott landed in the inboxes of an untold number of Wyoming voters in recent days.
The messages, sent just days before the Aug. 16 primary election, came from phone numbers that included Wyoming’s 307 area code and included disclosures that they were paid for by the Committee to Elect Chuck Gray, Nethercott’s opponent in the race.
The texts charge that Nethercott is “Being sued for lying and slander,” that she’s “Being investigated for violating state campaign $$$ law,” and allege she cast a vote, “Giving herself a $30k tax-payer-funded raise.”
WyoFile fact-checked those claims and determined none of the allegations are accurate.
Nethercott, who’s a Cheyenne attorney and two-term state senator, said she received the text messages on her own cell phone. WyoFile staff also received multiple unsolicited texts containing the unfounded accusations between Aug. 12 and Aug. 14.
Nethercott called the statement about her being sued “blatantly untrue.”
“I have not been sued,” she said. “I called the Laramie County District Court to see if there was a lawsuit filed, and there was not one filed where I was a party of any kind.”
The Wyoming Rule of Civil Procedures states that defendants named in civil lawsuits be notified or “served” within 90 days, or the complaint is dismissed. So if Nethercott isn’t notified, any lawsuit against her is essentially meaningless, according to Cheyenne attorney David Evans. (Disclosure: Evans is a member of the WyoFile’s board of directors.)
“A lawsuit does not go forward in any way, unless the defendant is properly served and notified,” Evans said.
Gray, a state representative from Casper, declined to discuss the accuracy of the texts the Committee to Elect Chuck Gray commissioned. Reached via email, Gray would not answer questions, instead providing a statement that accused Nethercott of lying and distributing a “false, defamatory mailer.”
The mailer criticized Gray for loaning $300,000 to one of his previous campaigns, as he reported, while only earning around $11,000 in income during 2021. The implausibility that the funds were Gray’s own led former Secretary of State Max Maxfield, who endorsed Nethercott, to file a federal complaint against Gray alleging campaign finance law violations.
Gray has since said the $300,000 was an inheritance from his late grandfather.