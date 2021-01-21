CASPER — The Bureau of Land Management approved a major pipeline project proposed for Wyoming on Tuesday, effectively designating about 1,100 miles of federal land for potential pipeline development in the future. The initiative aims to expand the state’s pipeline infrastructure and help energy companies transport carbon dioxide and other products for use in oil and gas development.
Known as the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative, the proposal identified key routes across the state for future pipelines to opportunistically connect oil field sites with sources of carbon dioxide needed for enhanced oil recovery and other energy projects. Leaders of the project hope clearing this initial regulatory hurdle could help Wyoming in its race to commercialize carbon capture, utilization and sequestration technology too.
“The signing of this Record of Decision is an important piece of the puzzle as Wyoming continues to be a trailblazer on the path to establish a carbon capture facility,” Gov. Mark Gordon told the Star-Tribune in a statement. “The ability to have a CO2 delivery system, as made possible by the pipeline corridor initiative, helps make CO2 commercially viable.”
Over the past several years, the federal government has been conducting a massive environmental review of the BLM-managed land along the 1,970 mile route, attempting to locate any wildlife, resource or cultural conflicts along the way.
The BLM published the final environmental impact statement based on that review on Oct. 28 and opened up the analysis to public comment.
The BLM’s review identified its “preferred alternative” as one that would amend nine resource management plans in order to designate new 200- to 300-foot wide corridors across 1,111 acres of federal land for “carbon dioxide, enhanced oil recovery products or other compatible uses.”
Carbon dioxide can be injected into reservoirs to remove oil that traditional drilling processes did not extract in a process known as enhanced oil recovery. But companies need to be able to access carbon dioxide affordably. Some of the state’s energy leaders envision the pipelines being used beyond enhanced oil recovery.
“The Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative is a classic example of Wyoming’s proactiveness and political leadership with respect to energy resources,” said Glen Murrell, executive director for the Wyoming Energy Authority. “The approval of the project will be particularly helpful in overcoming barriers both perceived and real in the energy space.”
In addition to helping operators build pipelines to transport CO2 for enhanced oil recovery, the designated corridors could also boost the state’s effort to expand the use of saline aquifer sequestration, direct air capture or even facilitate the use of hydrogen in an “all-of-the-above” energy mix, Murrell explained. Pipelines for oil and natural gas, or broadband infrastructure, could also be potential candidates for certain segments of the corridors, he added.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt signed the record of decision on Friday, just days before the Trump administration left the White House. The stamp of approval gives the green light to companies to begin submitting specific proposals for pipeline construction along the designated route.
According to the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, streamlining the approval processes for future pipelines will not only help advance carbon capture projects on federal land, but it will also expand opportunities for enhanced oil recovery in legacy fields. Those projects in turn could generate substantial revenue for the state.
Despite the economic and technological promises of the pipeline, a deluge of public comments submitted to the federal agency over the last year have ardently opposed the project.
Many outlined concerns over greenhouse gas emissions, compromised air and water quality, wildlife disturbances and other environmental consequences associated with the proposed developments.
Several conservation and citizen groups opposed what they called a “fast-tracked” decision made during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many feared the “blanket” approval for the corridor would weaken future environmental reviews for individual pipeline proposals, or limit opportunities for communities most directly impacted by the development to weigh in.
Kelly Fuller, energy and mining campaign director at Western Watersheds Project, has criticized the project over concerns the pipelines cut through sensitive sage grouse habitat. What’s more, the state and federal government failed to consult meaningfully with tribes that have rights to the land, she said.
“The process for siting these pipeline corridors was highly unfair to those who will be affected by new pipelines but weren’t allowed to help site them,” Fuller said. “The State of Wyoming met for years with government agencies, county commissions, and select private landowners, but didn’t invite the tribes whose homelands the pipelines would cross, nor all of the affected landowners. They weren’t invited to comment until after the main and alternative routes had already been selected.”
The BLM contacted 25 tribes for consultation on Dec. 10, 2019, according to federal documents. But the state did start building the project as far back as 2010. Project Manager Matt Fry told the Star-Tribune the state did not initiate tribal consultations during the initial planning stages, because the state did not want to complicate the federal review process as required under the National Environmental Policy Act.
The Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office was not contacted about the project until after the BLM environmental review was finished and well after pipeline routes were identified, said Crystal Reynolds, a tribal archaeologist.
“I wish that they would have reached out prior to getting the (environmental impact statement) done,” Reynolds said.