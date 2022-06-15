The conservation purchase of a 35,670-acre ranch on the North Platte River that puts private land in federal hands bucks Wyoming and GOP resistance to an increase in federal holdings in the state.
The conservation acquisition is the largest the U.S Bureau of Land Management has undertaken in Wyoming, the agency said in announcing the transaction June 2. The purchase will “conserve and expand access to public lands for many generations to come,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said in a statement, including access along 8.8 miles of the storied North Platte River.
The voluntary sale of the Marton Ranch south of Casper was years in the making and spearheaded by an independent group, The Conservation Fund, with help from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. The purchase will preserve banks of the North Platte that could have been developed if the property remained private.
BLM acquisition of the property — made with $21 million from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund — also opens an additional 40,000 acres to the public that had been inaccessible while the ranch was private. All told, the complex of the Marton Ranch, other BLM land and Wyoming School Trust property creates a 118-square-mile block of about 75,000 acres.
Much of that is valuable wildlife habitat, including home to elk, pronghorn antelope, whitetail deer, mule deer, wild turkeys, greater sage grouse and other bird species. Five active greater sage grouse breeding-ground leks dot the ranch, said Dan Schlager, the Wyoming state director of The Conservation Fund.
The North Platte itself holds “more pounds per mile of fish than any other stream in Wyoming,” the BLM said as it announced continued multiple-use management, including agricultural grazing, of the property.
But in a state where the federal government owns and manages 48% of the land, some sentiment runs against putting more in federal hands regardless of the promise of preservation, recreation and access. From Wyoming’s congressional delegation to local county commission boards, elected officials are wary such transactions may reduce taxes generated by private property.
A proposed law and existing county plans seek “no net loss” of private land in Wyoming through federal acquisitions. But it’s uncertain what effect a federal conservation purchase might have on overall tax revenues generated by the Marton Ranch. The federal government’s “Payment In Lieu of Taxes” program seeks to make up for some of the property taxes that would be levied on federal land if it was private.
Increased recreation and tourism, along with PILT funds, might help replace what taxes the Marton Ranch paid annually, Schlager said. PILT, plus continued agricultural operations, plus new money from increased recreation will be “chipping away at, if not exceeding” any property tax loss, he said.
The Conservation Fund worked with the Marton family for about five years before it was able to complete the transaction, Schlager said. Announcement of the acquisition kicked off Great Outdoors Month, a celebration launched by the U.S. Senate in 2019, and boosts President Joe Biden’s 30×30 initiative to conserve 30% of the country’s lands and waters by 2030.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.