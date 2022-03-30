PINEDALE (WNE) — The Bureau of Land Management Wheatland Off Range Corral has postponed its scheduled April 1 wild horse and burro adoption event because some horses there have an upper respiratory illness.
The facility is temporarily closed and animals quarantined until a veterinarian determines they no longer show signs of illness. This will reduce stress on the animals, allowing them to recover and avoiding transmission outside. No public tours or adoptions will occur during the closure.
Through testing, the horses were determined to have Streptococcus equi, or strangles, a bacterial infection similar to strep throat in humans that commonly affects younger horses. The BLM and a contracted veterinarian continue to assess their condition. Additionally, the BLM conducts daily health checks on the animals there to ensure a healthy herd environment.