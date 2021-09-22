JACKSON (WNE) — Deep in the backcountry of Yellowstone National Park, rangers have been searching for a 74-year-old Utah resident in and around Shoshone Lake, where the missing man’s canoeing partner has been found dead, likely from drowning.
A family member on Sunday reported to park officials that the two men, who were half-brothers, were overdue from their four-night backcountry paddle trip to the remote lake, which is in the southwest portion of the park and accessed via Lewis Lake. Yellowstone rangers hiked in the same day and found a vacant campsite with gear on the south side of the lake. They also discovered a canoe in the water on the east shore of the lake in addition to a paddle, PFD and other personal belongings that were found up on dry ground. The next morning, on Monday, search-and-rescue crews found the body of Mark O’Neil, 67, from Chimacum, Washington, along the east shore of Shoshone Lake.
“The cause of death has not been determined, but it is likely to be by drowning,” Yellowstone spokeswoman Morgan Warthin said.
The missing man is Kim Crumbo, 74, from Ogden, Utah. Warthin said the search-and-rescue operation is ongoing, and she did not speculate on what might have caused the lethal accident.