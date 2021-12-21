RIVERTON — The 19-year-old St. Stephen’s resident accused of murdering two people in a Riverton bedroom in January 2019 is being held without bond.
Brandon Donald Monroe appeared Friday afternoon in Riverton Circuit Court. He was charged with two counts felony murder, or alternately, two counts of first-degree murder.
Both charging categories are under the first-degree murder section of Wyoming statute, and both ordinarily would be punishable by the death penalty, life in prison without parole or life in prison.
But because Monroe was a minor (16 years old) at the time of the killings, he is not subject in Wyoming to the death penalty or life without parole. Rudy Perez and Jocelyn Watt, who both were 30, were found deceased from small-caliber gunshots to the head, in the bedroom of Watt’s apartment on the 1100 block of North Federal Boulevard in Riverton on Jan. 4, 2019.
“It appears from the eyewitness present that he murdered both of them in the bedroom,” began Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun during Monroe’s initial appearance on Friday.
The victims, LeBrun continued, “were found with two bullets in each of their heads, both fired from the same weapon.”
Monroe “has admitted, from my understanding, to shooting Mr. Perez,” said the prosecutor, adding that Monroe had not admitted to shooting Watt, but Watt was shot with the same weapon.
LeBrun told Riverton Circuit Court Judge Wesley Roberts that these arguments should, in his view, justify holding Monroe without bond.
Roberts agreed.
In capital cases only, a defendant can be held without the possibility of bond, if there is “evident” proof against him or, Roberts said, “the presumption is great.”
Roberts then encouraged Monroe to obtain defense counsel.
Two of Monroe’s co-defendants also are charged with felony murder for their alleged involvement are being held on $1 million cash-only bonds: Patrick James SunRhodes, who is now 17 but was 14 during the incident, and Bryce Mallikee Teran, 24, of Arapahoe, both appeared in Roberts’s court one week before Monroe, on Dec. 10.
A fourth co-defendant, now-18-year-old Korbin Headley, who was 15 during the incident, is charged with aggravated burglary for his alleged involvement in the break-in and subsequent felonies, is held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.