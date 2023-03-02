Wyoming senate floor
Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R-Cheyenne), right, speaks to Eli Bebout (R-Riverton) on the Senate floor. Bebout has carried a bill to lower licensing standards for a contractor providing in-prison treatment programs for the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

 Courtesy photo | Mike Vanata, WyoFile

CHEYENNE — Senate leaders issued a formal letter of reprimand against Cheyenne Republican Sen. Anthony Bouchard on Wednesday for his behavior that led to a second ethics complaint in less than a year.

The Senate Rules Committee met Wednesday morning to give the letter to the Laramie County legislator, which was an action approved by Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower. The letter has not been provided to the public yet, and Bouchard didn’t respond to a request for comment or to share the document with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

