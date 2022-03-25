CHEYENNE — Facing a deadline today to provide a written response to allegations of misconduct, Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, is not backing down from defending himself and criticizing some colleagues. He has been called upon for a response following a complaint filed against him by Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley at the end of the 2022 budget session.
While the investigation process itself remains confidential, Bouchard has been outspoken in his opposition.
The complaint could have been dismissed by Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, after consultation with floor leaders.
Instead, things are moving forward so far. More points for legislators to make decisions about Bouchard may be ahead.
“These are tyrannical dictators,” Bouchard told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this week. “I don’t work for so-called leadership. I work for the people. They abused their power, and it’s because I won’t bow down to them.”
Toward the end of the session, the full Senate voted to strip Bouchard of membership in legislative committees due to behavior unbecoming of a senator.
The lawmaker said there was a “whisper campaign” that started with Senate leadership to misuse the state Constitution and the Legislature’s rules. He does not believe the allegations, nor that individuals can have a complaint substantiated because he disagrees with them or because of the way in which he disagrees.
Misconduct is defined as violation of Article 3 of the Wyoming Constitution; the Ethics and Disclosure Act; any of the Wyoming conflict-of-interest statutes; violence or disorderly conduct during legislative meetings, sessions or during performance of duties; and bribes.
It has not been confirmed by Senate leadership which of these they are considering investigating.
“These are serious charges in the Constitution,” Bouchard said. “It’s not, ‘Somebody needs a safe space, and Bouchard is hindering our tranquility.’”
The senator has also responded privately to the Senate’s vote and members of Management Council’s decision.
After his formal response Friday, the panel may meet to determine if any additional evidence should be presented; the review would happen in executive session. All recordings, findings and proceedings would remain confidential.
Minority Floor Leader Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said if the council does find probable cause for the complaint, then a formal investigation would occur.
A special committee consisting of five senators would also be appointed by the Management Council, turning the process public.
After due process, in accordance with the rules, a decision would be made as to whether the complaint is substantiated.
If it is not dismissed, then the special committee would make a recommendation to the Senate based on the investigation and any hearings.
Possible actions include dismissal of the complaint, censure or expulsion.