POWELL — Braver Angels, a national organization with hopes of facilitating civil political discourse, has recently become active in Park County, with their first Wyoming workshop taking place in Cody last fall and plans for more in the works. The organization pulls its name from Lincoln’s first inaugural address which references the “better angels of our nature.”

“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection,” Lincoln said in his inaugural address. “The mystic chords of memory will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

