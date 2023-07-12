Police tape stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Brothers Jalen and Santana Trujillo were arrested Friday in connection with an April 30 shooting that led to the death of 15-year-old BayLee Carabajal- Clark.

The brothers, who are both 19, are being charged with accessory after the fact (not relative) to murder in the first degree. If convicted, they could each face up to three years in prison and a $3,000 fine. The arrests double the number of defendants in the case from two to four.

