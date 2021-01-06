GUERNSEY — Staff at the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy in Guernsey spent part of Dec. 17 counting camouflage pants.
The military reform program for high school students, funded in part by the state but mostly by the U.S. Department of Defense, was inventorying equipment in case it soon needed to be sold, according to WCCA Deputy Director David Salazar.
Ellen Long helped with the count. She’d recently returned to work for the program, drawn, she said, by a connection with students who need someone to “set them on the right track.” Long had once needed the same, she said, and her work at the school was compelling enough for her to move from her native Florida back to Guernsey.
How much longer she and 40 other employees at the small academy — which adjoins the Army National Guard base in Guernsey — will have work is another question. In November, Gov. Mark Gordon proposed terminating the program’s funding to save the state about $1.5 million a year among hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts statewide.
Officials at the academy had just a few hours warning that the governor’s budget proposal would eliminate their program before Gordon publicized the document, Salazar told WyoFile.
WCCA has its skeptics, but advocates say the program’s impact on the lives of employees in Platte and Goshen counties, as well as its past and future students, is outsized. And no one disputes that the loss of 41 stable jobs would be a gut punch to Guernsey, a high plains town of around 1,200 that’s already reeling from the closure of another key employer — a BNSF Railway machine shop
In December, following a wave of supportive testimony, the Joint Appropriations Committee rejected Gordon’s recommendation, and instead proposed a 20% cut — around $600,000 — to the school’s biennial budget. But a final state budget is likely months of closed-door wheeling and dealing from being completed. The program and its community’s fate will remain undecided until then.
As the governor and the Legislature continue to prioritize cuts over new revenue sources as they try to balance a yawning budget deficit, the fight over the WCCA is illustrative of the difficult choices, and real human impacts, ahead.
When she entered WCCA at age 17, Gertrude Moss was so shy that staff recall her hardly speaking at all.
Five-and-a-half months later, Moss sang the national anthem at her cohort’s graduation ceremony.
Moss, a member of the Northern Arapaho tribe who lives in Hudson, is now completing her high school diploma at age 20. She credits the Cowboy Challenge Academy for boosting her confidence at a difficult point in her life, exemplified by the moment a commanding officer asked her to sing the anthem and she overcame her nerves and shyness to do so.
“It was one of the best things I ever did,” she said of that performance. Through a trip to a job fair in Casper, the academy sparked Moss’s interest in phlebotomy, a career she hopes to pursue after securing her diploma, she said. She still wakes up early because of the military discipline acquired in the program.
Moss’s time at the school did not count toward her high school diploma, a fact that has caused friction with public school districts. The academy became an accredited school in 2018, however. In the 2017-18 school year it graduated around 120 students over two semesters of small classes, mixed with physical training, volunteer work and disciplined communal living. The school aims to graduate up to 200 students a year, Salazar said.
The program’s supporters and staff describe it as a home for students struggling with traditional high school who are in danger of going further off track.
Some graduates worry the cut will mean one fewer option for Wyoming children facing adverse living situations or struggling to succeed at school.
“If I was able to benefit from that kind of thing, then I imagine it would benefit a lot of kids,” Andrew Ross, a small business owner in Casper who completed the program in 2010, said. “It was definitely a stepping stone to where I am today.”
Gordon described the funding cut as one of the few he could make in public education — though run by the Wyoming Military Department, the academy is funded from the same pot that supports K-12 public schools. Some people familiar with the proposed cut said its orphaned nature — not core to a military mission, nor housed under the Wyoming Department of Education — made it an easy target for cuts.
Lawmakers and school officials point out that the academy can change outcomes for high school students.
“These kids are at a crossroads in their lives where they’re going to be contributing members of a society, or a burden on our state infrastructure,” Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said in his defense of the program.
The school targets students 16-18 years old, according to budget documents. Those students are often individuals who are struggling in school and may come from economically disadvantaged homes or homes where one or both parents are often absent, Salazar said. The school does not accept students who have been charged with felonies, he said, but instead students who might be headed down that road. Judges are known to use enrollment in the school as a form of informal probation, he said.
Students who require intensive treatment for psychological or substance abuse reasons often don’t make it through the program, Salazar said, because the school does not have the resources to deal with them.
It is, instead, a place for students on the edge, who with a little discipline and the positive example of peers and staff, can avoid worse outcomes that are also more expensive for the state, Salazar said.
Support for the program is not universal, even among Wyoming’s public education advocates.
Some public school officials and lawmakers argue it takes resources from the broader education system and uses them in part on out-of-state students — around a quarter of the program’s graduates are from other states. WCCA prioritizes Wyoming students, however.
Some even wonder why the small school has become the subject of a budget dispute at all.
In a newspaper column, Wyoming Women’s Action Network founder Jen Simon suggested the attempt to save the program was further evidence of a gender bias in the Legislature. The all-male legislative committee is supportive of a school with military credentials, even as it didn’t bat an eye at steep cuts to other programs with similar aims, she wrote.
JAC’s vote came in the first round of budget drafting, and there is a long road and many votes to go before the school’s fate will be decided. Added to the precariousness is the fact that the Legislature has yet to announce when it will convene to consider Gordon’s budget proposal.
The uncertainty is hitting home in Guernsey. Staff worry about the town, as well as their students.
Gordon’s announcement came seven months after BNSF Railway announced it would pull 87 jobs out of the town by closing a mechanical shop that served coal lines.
The railroad was the town’s longstanding economic engine. Behind it comes the military facilities, WCCA included.
Many of those railroad employees continue to live in the town and commute long distances to work at other BNSF hubs. Locals aren’t sure how long such arrangements will last.