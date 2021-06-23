LARAMIE –– Despite a record-high need for mental health and substance abuse services, the Wyoming Department of Health, which provides support for community mental health centers across the state, faces a $7.5 million budget reduction, effective July 1.
A study conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation reported that between April and May 27.2% of Wyomingites reported they had anxiety, a depressive disorder or both (compared to 30% nationwide); of them, 22.4% reported needing counseling or therapy, but were unable to receive it.
With budget cuts, some centers will be forced to reduce hours or services and discontinue certain outpatient programs, specifically those relating to rehabilitation or substance use.
Other centers may have to downsize their mental health workforce, including psychiatrists and psychologists, psychiatric nurses and addiction counselors.
Heather Barnes, an intern at The Clinic for Mental Health Wellness in Laramie, spoke on behalf of a nurse practitioner who was unable to comment directly to the Boomerang.
“The way insurance works right now with Medicaid and Medicare, it can be really frustrating for providers,” Barnes said, adding even without budget cuts, behavioral health patients have a limited allotment for insured visits. For example, a plan may cover 12 office visits in a single year.
However, if a provider believes weekly sessions are necessary for the care and safety of a patient, state insurance will only cover the first 12 weeks.
Barnes further explained if a patient exceeds that predetermined number of visits, access to mental health services can become very expensive.
In some cases, providers can advocate on behalf of their patient and apply for extended coverage, Barnes said, but the application process is time-consuming.
“These are not small applications … you have to explain why (a patient) needs (extended care),” she said.
Another impact the community may face in the wake of health-related budget cuts is an increased burden on hospital emergency rooms and other first-responders.
Lack of services often fosters worsened conditions and adverse consequences such as frequent emergency room visits, hospitalization, homelessness and youth entanglement in the juvenile or criminal justice system, according to the American Addiction Centers, National Rehab Directory.
Although Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room hasn’t seen a significant increase in acute behavioral emergency visits, ER Director Erin Rumsey said she has noticed an overall rise in patients needing immediate care for substance abuse, which has been a growing issue in Wyoming.
Nearly 7% of Wyoming residents reported having an alcohol disorder and .7% of people ages 12 or older reported opioid dependence or abuse. In 2020, drug overdose deaths increased from 12.2 per 100,000 to 16.7 per 100,000, according to the KFF.
“We’re seeing a lot more patients who are coming in wanting alcohol detox, or having trouble with drugs and alcohol abuse,” Rumsey said.
She believes this is a direct result of the pandemic and COVID restrictions.
“They get to a point where they’re at their last straw and (the ER) is where they come,” she added.
Rumsey said behavioral health is a matter of concern in Albany County, and she has confidence in the behavioral health unit at the hospital. But she also expressed growing concern for primary care and said further cuts could result in increased crisis response by the ER.
“We’re very fortunate here that we very rarely have to board our behavioral health patients,” Rumsey said.
But she added they only have 11 beds in the ER and average around 35 patients a day — any increase in acute behavioral health patients could cause a bottleneck in services.
She also said caring for mentally ill patients in an ER isn’t necessarily safe. Currently, the ER at IMH has one bed devoted to behavioral health.