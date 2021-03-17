CHEYENNE — After two days without meeting due to the historic winter storm that hit southeast Wyoming last weekend, state lawmakers will return to the Capitol Wednesday with a divide between the House and Senate budget proposals that the bodies will attempt to resolve in the coming weeks.
Last Friday, lawmakers in their respective chambers finalized their versions of the state’s supplemental budget, which would cut between $400 million and $450 million in general funds from the state’s two-year budget approved last year, after considering several amendments moving around or restoring funding to certain state agencies.
In the House, lawmakers took a more “optimistic” approach, as House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, described it to reporters last Friday. In part driven by improvements to the state’s revenue picture and oil prices in recent months, the House’s budget proposal restores more than $40 million to the state’s general fund, largely for Wyoming Department of Health and Department of Family Services programs that offer services to seniors, at-risk youth and people with disabilities.
“We’re not going to go as deep as we did into those ‘worst of the worst’ cuts, the cuts that really harm people, elders wanting to stay in their homes, the disabled population,” Barlow said.
The House’s desire to get rid of those cuts has been widespread.
An amendment restoring roughly $18.4 million in state funding to a wide range of programs, including in-home services for seniors and health care waivers for individuals with developmental disabilities and children with mental health challenges, won approval by a 51-9 vote in the House. The Senate, meanwhile, has largely stuck with the supplemental budget proposed by Gov. Mark Gordon last November, even cutting $6 million more than the governor did.